New Habitat for Humanity home will be built in Longs

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Habitat for Humanity of Horry County are announcing the will start building a new home on Saturday, February 28, 2015 in Longs, SC.

The home is fully funded by the Fund for Humanity, which is an account that's funded by the mortgage payments made by Habitat homeowners since 1991.

The future homeowner, Tonda Chestnut, applied to the Habitat Homeownership program because she was cramped and felt unsafe in her current living conditions. Chestnut is a mother of four children and one grandchild.

Chestnut is seen as an inspiration to those who meet her, and she is always giving back to her community.

The new home will be built at 3301 Della Road Longs, SC 29568 with a blessing of the property taking place Saturday, February 28 at 8:30 a.m.

If interested in being a part of an upcoming build, contact Herdie Matthew at (843)650-8815 ext. 8004 or by email at volunteer@habitatmb.org

