DHEC brews up an "A" for a coffee shop, a "B" for a dinner spot

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - If you're dining out tonight, or looking to grab a cup of Joe in the morning, you'll want to know if some local restaurants made the grade in their most recent health inspection reports.

The Roasted Bean blends in at the Market Common. When it comes to this coffee shop, it's all in the name.

"What we do here, we get our own beans and we roast them right here at our spot with the red roaster,” said employee Thomas Weeden.

This is why employees find themselves constantly brewing up lattes. Thomas said the cafe also frequently serves pastries, egg sandwiches and fresh fruit. This means, constantly cleaning.

The Roasted Bean gets an "A" in that subject. The Department of Health scored it a 98 out of 100 .There is a secret recipe behind the grade.

"Because we are family-owned so we know what it takes to make a house clean,” said Weeden. “We know what it takes it make a restaurant clean."

Not every restaurant is considered clean according to DHEC's standards. Inspectors noted more than a dozen issues at Little Italy in Myrtle Beach. One violation was for storing raw meat over veggies and sauces. Inspectors say they also found food debris on the slicer and can opener, and cited the restaurant for employees storing personal belongings with your food.

Overall it scored an 82, which is a B.

WMBF News stopped in to talk to the owner Luigi LoSanto. He said DHEC came at the busiest time of day and he was caught off guard. He also said in all his years of business, this is his first negative score. LoSanto plans to close Little Italy, Tuesday, to fix all the issues noted. Then, DHEC will be back to follow up on the work so it can re-open.

View all of this week's DHEC inspection reports in PDF format by clicking the links below:

