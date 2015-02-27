Suspect wanted in Seaboard Walmart purse snatching

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Myrtle Beach Police Department is looking to identify the man seen in surveillance images who is wanted for a strong armored robbery. The incident took place at the Walmart on Seaboard Street on February 26, 2015 at 11 p.m.

The victim says she was cashing out at a register in Walmart and got cash back. She left the store, and walked across the parking lot towards her car to leave.

She stated that she felt the suspect pulling on her purse. The victim held onto the purse while the suspect pushed and pulled it, and the purse ripped, with all the contents spilling on the ground.

The suspect ran off and disappeared behind the Walmart. The suspect was wearing a gray zip up hoodie with writing on it, a green beanie, black athletic pants, and black and white shoes.

The victim received bruises and scratches from the altercation, but did request medical attention.

If you have any information on the identity, whereabouts of this person or on the incident that occurred, please contact the Myrtle Beach Police Department at (843)918-1382.

