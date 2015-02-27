Marion County man sentenced for 2013 murder

MARION COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A Marion County man was sentenced to 45 years in prison for shooting and killing a 68-year-old man at his home two years ago.

Kemonie Jones was sentenced Friday morning to 45 years for murder, and 5 years concurrently for intent to distribute marijuana, according to Marion County Solicitor Ed Clements. Jones was convicted by a jury Thursday night after about two-and-a-half hours of deliberations.

Investigators said Stanley Witek was shot several times at his home by Jones, who was 18 years old at the time, in February 2013.

