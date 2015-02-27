Man wanted by Myrtle Beach Police for criminal sexual conduct

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Myrtle Beach police are asking the public's help in locating a 23-year-old man wanted for criminal sexual conduct.

The Myrtle Beach Police Department Facebook page posted a mugshot of the suspect, identified in the incident report as Johntel Douglas Scharborough. The report states that on February 25, a victim reported he entered her bed and forcibly engaged in sexual conduct.

The post states that the subject is wanted for criminal sexual conduct, first degree, and felony resisting arrest.

Anyone who knows his whereabouts is asked to contact MBPD at 843-918-1382 and reference case #15-002982. “Never attempt to apprehend a wanted person yourself,” the post states.

Copyright 2015 WMBF News. All rights reserved.