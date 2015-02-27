Firefighters battle house fire in Florence Friday morning

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – Firefighters were on the scene of a fire at a house on Mallard Hen Road for nearly two hours early Friday morning, officials stated.

Crews were called to the scene at about 1:45 a.m., when temperatures were below the freezing mark, according to Florence City Fire Marshal Ken Carr. Units encountered moderate smoke and heat when they entered the front door.

One crew extinguished the fire while others searched the home, but found no one inside. The fire was under control in about 20 minutes, Carr stated.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, and crews cleared the scene at about 3:30 a.m. The Florence Police Department and Florence County EMS assisted the fire department.

