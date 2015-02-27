GCSO: Two in custody following armed robbery

GEORGETOWN, SC (WMBF) - The Georgetown County Sheriff's Office said two suspects were in custody Friday morning after an armed robbery at a Dollar General Thursday night.

Around 9:15 p.m. Thursday, the GCSO said two suspects entered the Dollar General on North Fraser Street. They waved a gun and demanded money from a store employee. Then the suspects fled the store with an undisclosed amount of cash in tow, and went into the woods.

Deputies took both suspects into custody on Highway 701 just south of the Plantersville Store. Investigators collected information and processed evidence on the scene.

This story is developing, check back for more information on the suspects and details of their arrest.

