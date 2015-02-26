Chants upset by PC in regular season finale





CLINTON – Despite cutting as much as an 18-point deficit to five twice during the final four minutes of play, Coastal Carolina could not find enough baskets to overcome Presbyterian College as the Blue Hose held on for an 80-69 victory.



The Chanticleers conclude the regular season with a 21-9 overall record and 12-6 mark in Big South play. Depending on Saturday's results, Coastal can receive as high as the second overall seed in next week's conference tournament.



Presbyterian's victory marked the 400th in Greg Nibert's collegiate career and moved the Blue Hose to 10-20 overall and 6-11 in league contests.



Coastal was led by Warren Gillis' 18 points as three Chants totaled double-figures. Josh Cameron registered 16 tallies, while Badou Diagne finished with 10. The Chanticleers struggled from the field throughout the night, ending the game with a 38.8 shooting percentage (26-of-67).



Markus Terry paced the Blue Hose and all scorers with 19 points. Jordan Downing notched an 18-point, 10-rebound double-double, while DeSean Murray and William Truss each scored in double-digits with 16 and 14 points, respectively. PC finished the night making 53.1 percent of its shots (26-of-49).



Coastal made five of its first nine shots and staked an 18-14 lead over the opening 10 minutes of the contest. However, the Chants would go ice cold over the remainder of the period, making just two of its final 15 attempts. The Blue Hose took full advantage of the Chants' inability to make shots, compiling a 20-5 run to end the half en route to a 34-23 halftime lead. PC's half-ending run seven points by Murray and five by Downing.



Coastal now turns its attention to the defense of its VisitMyrtleBeach .com Big South Championship. The Chanticleer have clinched a first round bye in the tournament and will learn their seeding along with potential opponents after the conclusion of Saturday's games.



