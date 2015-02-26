8 people displaced by mobile home fire near Conway - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

8 people displaced by mobile home fire near Conway

Source: Blake Blancett Source: Blake Blancett
Source: Blake Blancett Source: Blake Blancett

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) - Eight people were displaced after a fire at a mobile home on Cypress Swamp Road and Society Drive near Conway Thursday night, confirmed Chief Justin Gibbins with Horry County Fire Rescue.

The fire was first reported at about 7:27 p.m. Thursday.

Stay tuned for more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2015 WMBF News. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly