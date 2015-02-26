'Play Me, I'm Yours' coming to Florence

All of the 25 pianos have been donated from people in the area or schools that no longer needed them. Source: Amy Lipman

Some of the 25 pianos that will be decorated and place around Florence. Source: Amy Lipman

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) - Florence is joining the list of cities all over the world that have set up decorated pianos in public spaces for people to play for free.

Reynolds Williams came across the project called 'Play Me, I'm Yours' that British artist Luke Jerram started in 2008 and decided to bring it to Florence, the first southeastern city to host the event.

"'Play Me, I'm Yours' has been presented in cities as large as the largest city in the world, Mexico City, and as small as a town about the size of Mullins or Marion," Williams said.

All of the 25 pianos have been donated from people in the area or schools that no longer needed them.

Local artists are going to be decorating the pianos with the phrase 'Play Me, I'm Yours' visible somewhere on the piano.

The pianos will then be placed around downtown Florence as well as at the library, Magnolia Mall, Francis Marion University, Florence-Darlington Technical College, public parks and even as far as Lake City.

"We hope people just come up and start playing. I don't care if you know how to play Chopsticks or Fur Elise or the Beethoven Triple Concerto," said Roger Malfatti, project manager. "You just play and have fun."

There will be a map online with the locations of all of the pianos, which will each also have their own website where people can post videos playing that particular piano.

The goal is to unite communities around the instruments.

"Everywhere it's been done it's built up a terrific sense of community across all what would otherwise be gaps of knowledge and that's really what excites everybody I've talked to," Williams said.

The event will be going on April 17 to May 3. It will start with a professional performance on West Evans Street April 17. There will be more performances scheduled throughout the project.

Copyright 2015 WMBF News. All rights reserved.