Consider This: Winter weather closures and delays are a tough call

The recent winter weather has been a strain on all of us. One of the biggest impacts has been school cancellations and delays. It seems no matter what decision is made, how it is made or when it is made there are complaints and a lack of understanding.

It is a very tough job for school leaders to make that call. Especially in an area where we can get ice in parts of one county and nothing just miles away. Also, If school leaders do it too early, there is the chance school was called off or delayed for no reason. Do it too late and parents are furious they didn't have enough time to prepare.

Consider This: We should all have understanding and appreciation for the people who are forced to make these tough decisions. I think it is much better to suffer through some frustration rather than put our kids' safety at risk.

