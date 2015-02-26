Georgetown County Schools to operate on two-hour delay Friday

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Due to a National Weather Service advisory for inclement weather, the Georgetown County School District announced that it will operate on a two-hour delayed schedule on Friday, February 27, for students and staff.

“The NWS special weather statement calls for roadways and walkways to be icy in spots tonight and early Friday morning and that patchy black ice will develop late tonight,” school officials stated. “Bridges will be most susceptible to icing. Motorists and pedestrians should use extreme care as what may seem just wet will actually be frozen late tonight and early Friday morning.”

