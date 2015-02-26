Barnabas Horse Foundation hosting fundraiser raffle

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Thursday on WMBF news at 4 p.m., a representative from the Barnabas Horse Foundation stopped by to talk about the fundraiser raffle they are holding on March 1st.

The grand prize is a 3-night stay at the Crown Reef for the weekend of May 1st - 3rd, with show tickets for two each night. There will also be many other prizes raffled.

Barnabas Horse Foundation is not about rescuing horses nor horseback riding, they bring horses and people together to help heal the soul of the abused and/or those who have gone through a traumatic experience.

Below is information about what they do and the raffle:

Our Purpose:

To encourage hope and healing through fellowship with horses.

Our Mission:

To provide equine assisted therapy in a safe environment for individuals recovering

from trauma and abuse. Our focus is to support and encourage participants seeking

emotional growth, self-respect, and the courage to move forward with their lives

We are raising money and having a raffle on March 1st.

Grand Prize:

3 night weekend getaway at the Crown Reef Resort to include a pair of tickets each night to:

Palace Theatre

Medieval Times

Carolina Comedy Club

Many other prizes such as:

Carolina Opry tickets

Carolina Jeep Safari Tour

Palace Theatre tickets

Carolina Comedy Club tickets

Hopsewee Plantation Tour

Medieval Times tickets

Alabama Theatre tickets

To enter, purchase an Ultimate Myrtle Beach Discount Card, which has discount offers from over 325 businesses in our area and each card purchased comes with a raffle ticket.

Order one, by clicking the below link, if you wish to help us and save money throughout the year

http://www.barnabashorse.org/shop--donate.html