Report: Conway man leads police on chase through Myrtle Beach in stolen vehicle

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A 41-year-old man was arrested after leading police on a chase in a stolen vehicle through Myrtle Beach Thursday afternoon; the man collided with a vehicle and then fled on foot before he was found hiding, according to the police report. An Horry County Police vehicle ended up in a ditch while in pursuit of the suspect.

At about 1:15 p.m., a woman reported her car was missing after she had left it running and unattended while she was inside a store in Myrtle Beach, according to an Horry County Police report.

At about 2:18 p.m., an HCPD officer located the vehicle traveling north on Grey street, and began to follow the vehicle through Myrtle Beach while waiting for backup, the report states. The officer then attempted a traffic stop, but the suspect, later identified as Chad Jeffery Tighe, refused to pull over.

Tighe then led police on a chase, initially driving at relatively low speeds, then driving in a reckless manner at about 100 miles per hour near Flagg Street and 1st Avenue North, according to the report.

The suspect's vehicle collided with an SUV while turning on Highway 501 and Seaboard Street, the report states. Police briefly lost sight of the suspect, but bystanders pointed police in the direction of Pine Island Road.

One officer attempted to cut off the arrestee's escape route and turned into a grassy area, but ended up in a ditch, the report states. After the suspect fled on foot across Robert Grissom Parkway, officers found him hiding in the Stuart Square subdivision and took him into custody.

Tighe was transported to the J. Reuben Long Detention Center and remains incarcerated as of Friday morning.