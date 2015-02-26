Three new principals approved in Horry County for 2015-2016

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Horry County Schools will have three new principals for the 2015-2016 academic year. The Horry County Board of Education approved Lee James, Anna Carroll, and Kristin Dowling.

Lee James will become the new principal of Conway Middle School, after serving as an assistant principal at Green Sea Floyds High School since 2011. James taught middle and high school math for eight years. He also coordinated summer school programs for eight years as well.

The former principal, Margaret Sordian, transferred to the Federal Programs at the District Office.

Anna Carroll will become the new principal of Waccamaw Elementary School. She has been the assistant principal at Aynor Elementary School for four years, and also has served at the school's instructional coach for five years.

The current principal, Barbara Ammons, announced her retirement and will leave at the end of the academic year.

Kristin Dowling will become the new principal of Seaside Elementary. She has worked as the assistant principal at River Oaks Elementary, she was also an assistant principal and instructional coach at Lakewood Elementary, and an instructional coach at North Myrtle Beach Elementary.

The current principal, Beth Selander, also announced her retirement and will leave at the end of the academic semester.

All newly-appointed principals will enter their new positions on July 1, 2015.

