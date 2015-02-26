Myrtle Beach area leaders will go behind bars for 'good' to support MDA

MYRTLE BEACH,SC (WMBF) – Over 200 business and civic leaders from the Myrtle Beach area will be “arrested” and put “behind bars” for the Muscular Dystrophy Association's Lock-Up fundraiser on March 25

Area leaders are being accused of having big hearts and being heavily armed with kindness. The “jailbirds” volunteered to be a part of MDA's Lock-Up to raise “bail” by encouraging others to make contributions. The money will directly benefit families in the area with progressive muscle diseases.

“It's amazing how our community jailbirds have rallied around the MDA as they continue to raise bail donations,” MDA Executive Director Melissa Sinclair said. “The actual day of the Lock-Up will be a fun celebration of the work each person did to help families living with neuromuscular diseases right her in our community.”

The event will also raise money to send Myrtle Beach children to a special week at MDA summer camp in June. They will enjoy horseback riding, swimming, football, arts and crafts, and many more activities designed specifically for them.

The event will be held at the Myrtle Beach Harley-Davidson from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For more information about MDA's Lock-Up campaign, please contact Liz Shirley at (910)763-3114 or email at eshirley@mdausa.org.

