American Red Cross' Nurse Assistant Training program launches in S.C.

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – The American Red Cross will offer a Nurse Assistant Training program in Florence beginning next month. This will be the first time the program is offered in South Carolina in the 25 years it has been around.

The program will offer students hands-on clinical training at local healthcare facilities. Students will train to sit for the state CNA exam so that they will be able to work in hospitals, nursing homes, hospice centers, rehab hospitals, assisted living homes, and other health related facilities.

“We are delighted to bring this much needed program to Florence,” American Red Cross NAT program manager for South Carolina Martha Ray said. “We have plans to open additional programs around the state as well as offer more course at our Florence Site, to potentially include EKG training, Phlebotomy, Acute Care, Electronic Medical Records and Home Health.”

The NAT program will last for 4 weeks, and will consist of 120 hours of training, as well as 40 hours of supervised clinical experience. A high school diploma and/or GED is not required to enter the program and tutoring will be available. Tuition assistance is also available to those who may qualify.

Space is limited, and a NAT orientation is required before being able to apply to the program. Orientations are held every Wednesday at 11 a.m., and do not need an appointment. Orientation is located at the Red Cross Pee Dee Office at 1601 A West Lucas Street in Florence.

For more information call (843)799-4630 or email Martha.Ray@redcross.org.

Copyright 2015 WMBF News. All rights reserved.