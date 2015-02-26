Georgetown County Sheriff's Office warns about fake phone solicitations

GEORGETOWN, SC (WMBF) – The Georgetown County Sheriff's Office is warning individuals about fraudulent phone solicitations.

The sheriff's office stated that it never uses telemarketing to levy fines or advertise to individuals with warrants to make them pay over the telephone.

Sheriff

A. Lane Cribb warns citizens of Georgetown County that someone using a deputy's name is making the call to try to solicit fines and fees from individuals.

If you receive a call from someone claiming to be from the Georgetown County Sheriff's Office to solicit fines or fees, contact local law enforcement or report the call to the Georgetown County Sheriff's Office at (843)546-5102.

Copyright 2015 WMBF News. All rights reserved.