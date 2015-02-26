Big South Basketball Championships brings hoop action to Myrtle Beach area

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – The Myrtle Beach area will play host once again to the VisitMyrtleBeach.com Big South Basketball Championships.

Twenty-two teams from eleven schools will compete for the men's and women's championship March 3 through March 8.

Big South teams throughout the season have won games against SEC, ACC and Big 10 opponents.

A new 2015 edition sculpture is set to be displayed in front of Coastal Carolina University's HTC Center for the Big South Championships.

This is the third year that the Big South Championships will be played at the HTC Center, and the agreement will keep the championships in the Myrtle Beach area through 2016.

The game schedule, tickets, and other information about the Big South Championships can be found at www.visitmyrtlebeach.com/bigsouth.

