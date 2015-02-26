'Myrtle Manor' cast members to attend season 3 watch party Thursday

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Members of the cast of TLC's reality show “Trailer Park: Welcome to Myrtle Manor” will be at Carlos ‘n Charlie's Thursday night for a watch party for the season three premiere.

The watch party will run from 8:30 p.m. to 11 p.m., and is open to the public. Cast members will be available for meet and greets, autographs and photographs, according to organizers of the event. Carlos 'n Charlie's is located at 1202 Celebrity Circle in Broadway at the Beach.

There will also be on-stage interviews with cast members, a show trivia contest and screening of the season three premiere.

Ten new episodes of Trailer Park: Welcome to Myrtle Manor are set to debut on TLC starting on February 26. The show follows the lives of the colorful residents of Patrick's Mobile Home Park, or Myrtle Manor Trailer Park, located on Highway 15 in Myrtle Beach. Season 3 filmed in August 2014.

