St. James High School student is living for the Lord

MURRELLS INLET, SC (WMBF) - High school is a time when many young people take up sports or other extra-curricular activities, but one local young lady has chosen to take up the Gospel.

Kaitlyn Nobles, 17, is a Junior at St. James High School who gets A's and B's. She has a hefty course load, taking pre-calculus, U.S. History, Spanish 2 and Forensic Science, but where she shines brightest is in the church.

"God placed me in this world for a reason and I'm just his vessel," she said.

Kaitlyn has attended Timberlake Baptist Church since the age of four and she's heavily involved. She's in the youth group, the Hostess Committee, adult choir and is even co-directing this year's Easter performance of 'The Last Supper.'

"It's an Easter play portraying DaVinci's painting," said Nobles. "We have the 12 disciples and Jesus and we reenact it every year, and it's just empowering."

After high school, Kaitlyn plans to attend Charleston Southern and then transfer to USC where she wants to major in elementary education, and one day become a teacher to give back the lessons she lives by.

"I try to treat people the way I want to be treated, she said. "That's how I was raised and that's how the world should go around."

Copyright 2015 WMBF News. All rights reserved.