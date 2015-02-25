Teens killed in Hwy. 17 crash remembered by family, friends

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Two teenagers were killed, and two more were hospitalized after a two-vehicle crash near the intersection of Glenn's Bay Rd. on Highway 17 Wednesday night, according to the Horry County Coroner's Office.

South Carolina Highway Patrol said at around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, a Ford Focus was driving south on Highway 17 and attempted a left turn onto Glenns Bay Road. A pickup truck driving northbound went through a red light and struck the Ford Focus on its right side mid-turn.

The driver of the pickup truck, 17-year-old Riley Bloch from Conway, and a passenger in the Ford Focus, 16-year-old Gavin Brunetti from Surfside Beach, both passed away from injuries sustained in the crash.

On Thursday, dozens of friends and relatives gathered at the Brunetti's home off of Glenns Bay Road. They described Gavin as inquisitive and positive, with passions for surfing and music.

His mom, Valarie Brunetti, said it was difficult writing an obituary for her oldest son. Because he was involved in so many activities, at first she couldn't narrow down just one charity to send donations to in Gavin's name.

She decided that in lieu of flowers, donations can be made to a 7-year-old boy recuperating after a separate car accident. He is the brother of one of Gavin's good friends, and is having difficulty walking and recovering from the accident.

In addition, she noted that Gavin was an organ donor; he is positively impacting other lives even after his own ended.

The driver of the Ford Focus and a passenger in the pickup truck were both taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Valarie Brunetti said the driver of the Ford Focus, the car Gavin was riding in, was a good friend. She explained the two boys were out shopping for a birthday present for the driver's mom.

South Carolina Highway Patrol and MAIT are investigating the crash.