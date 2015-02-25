Hearing to remove gag order in Heather Elvis murder case scheduled in March

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - A hearing to remove the gag order in the kidnapping and murder case of Heather Elvis is scheduled March 4.

The motion, filed by the defense team of Tammy Moorer, regards two indecent exposure charges; and obstructing justice, kidnapping, murder and medicaid fraud charges.

Tammy and husband Sidney Moorer were indicted by a Grand Jury for the kidnapping and murder of Heather Elvis on March 21, 2014.

Grand Jury formally indicts Moorers in Heather Elvis case

“We are looking forward to the opportunity to be heard and are hopeful the gag order can be lifted because we do not believe it serves the defense of Tammy Moorer,” said Greg McCollum, defense attorney.

Kirk Truslow, defense attorney for Sidney Moorer, said he will be in attendance pursuing the gag order lift.

The hearing has been scheduled at 9:15 a.m. in Charleston, before Judge Dennis, the same judge who presided over the Moorers' bond hearing.

