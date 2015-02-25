Work underway to rebuild downtown Florence

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) - Work is underway to change the face on a dilapidated property in downtown Florence. Construction crews have begun demolishing the Royal Knights building.

“As you can see construction is fully underway. You can drive by now and see it looks dramatically different than what it looked several months ago," said Patricia Burkett with the Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce.

"What we have come to the point of now is that all the asbestos abatement has been done, which means going in getting all the asbestos out so that they can start working and that's a very tricky process and it has to be done a certain way,” she added.

Most of you know the property sitting at the corner of North Dargan and West Evans as the Royall Knights building. That name has now been removed and the property is now being called 100 West Evans.

The construction is making way for The Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce to move in on the lower level along with another unnamed business, and Hotel Florence will expand along the top floor.

The Chamber says it needs to be located downtown to help support all the new small businesses popping up in the area.

“When people think of a chamber of commerce they think of the identity of the city. And it means a lot for us to be downtown where everything is happening where everything is growing where the realization is taking place and to stake a claim literally on the corner of downtown Florence,” said Burkett.

Construction on the building should wrap up by late summer early fall.

