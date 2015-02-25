2 Johnsonville men arrested for trafficking heroin, investigators say

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Two Johnsonville men have been arrested for trafficking heroin, according to the Florence County Sheriff's Office.



William Hamilton, 44, and Lynwood Chandler, Jr., 35, were arrested by investigators and charged with said crime Feb. 22, according to Sheriff Kenney Boone. Hamilton was also charged with failure to stop for a blue light. Chandler was also charged with possession of marijuana.



Both suspects reportedly were in possession of more than 28 grams of heroin following a vehicle pursuit, which began near Johnsonville, investigators said.



The substantial amount of heroin (approximately 2500 bindles) recovered has an estimated street value of between $40,000 and $50,000, said Boone.



Chandler was released from the Florence County Detention Center on Feb. 23, on a $26,000 surety bond and Hamilton was released Feb. 242015 on a $27,000 surety bond.





