Hartsville woman charged with kidnapping, criminal sexual conduct with minor

Regina Marie Lyons, 34, has been charged with three crimes. (Source: DCSO)

DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - A Hartsville woman was extradited from Ohio for criminal sexual conduct, kidnapping and more charges, Darlington County Sheriff's Office officials said.





Regina Marie Lyons, 34, was extradited Tuesday, Feb. 24, said Sheriff Wayne Byrd. She has been charged with third-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor, kidnapping, and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.





Copyright 2015 WMBF News. All rights reserved.