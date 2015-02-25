SC (WMBF) - Officials announced school delays for Thursday, Feb. 26.



Virginia College in Florence will operate on a 2 hour delay Thursday morning 2/26/15. Classes will begin at 10 a.m.



Darlington County Schools will operate on a 2-hour delay Thursday. All staff and students will report to school two hours later than normal.



For your convenience we have posted the two-hour schedule on our website at www.darlington.k12.sc.us. Because this delay is for students and staff, parents, it is very important that you not drop your children off at school before the time listed on the schedule. We don't want anyone waiting in the cold, said Audrey Childers, spokeswoman for DCSD.



Dillon School District Three and Four will operate on a two-hour delay for students and a one hour delay for faculty and staff on Thursday.



Dillon Christian School will operate on a two hour delay Thursday, Feb. 26.



Emmanuel Christian School (Hartsville) will be on a 2-hour delay Thursday, February 26. Classes will begin at 10:00 a.m.Florence One Schools and offices will operate on a two hour delayed schedule on Thursday, February 26.



FDTC will operate on a 2-hour delay for students and staff.



Francis Marion University will open at 9:30 a.m. for students and staff. Classes will begin at 9:55 a.m.



Maranatha school and daycare will open at 9:15 a.m.



Marlboro County School District is announcing that for Thursday, Feb. 26 schools will operate on a two-hour delayed schedule for staff and students.



Robeson county public schools will operate on a (2) hour delay Thursday, February 26th for all students and staff due to potential inclement weather



Updates will be posted as more delays are announced.



