Darlington Raceway to serve as final race for Dash 4 Cash

DARLINGTON, SC (WMBF) – Darlington Raceway is one of three new tracks that will headline the ‘Dash 4 Cash' program as it continues for its seventh consecutive year, and first as a part of the NASCAR XFINITY Series.

‘Dash 4 Cash' is designed to display the unique competition between championship-eligible NASCAR XFINITY drives, with one driver potentially winning $1 million.

“We're excited that XFINITY has brought the ‘Dash 4 Cash' program back and the reason is clear – the format has generated incredible intensity, making it popular for both competitors and fans,” NASCAR senior vice president of racing operations Jim Cassidy said. “Since its inception, ‘Dash 4 Cash' has brought increased notoriety to the drivers, teams and participating tracks in the NASCAR XFINITY Series.”

Darlington Raceway will hold the final stop for the ‘Dash 4 Cash' program on September 5, 2015.

