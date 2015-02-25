New resort will lead to longer boardwalk in the future - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

New resort will lead to longer boardwalk in the future

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) -  There is nothing left of what used to be the site of the Palmetto Shores hotel at 17th Avenue North, but pretty soon the empty lot will turn into a major construction zone as crews start building what the city describes as a new, 240-foot-high resort, which will include some type of water park.

In addition to a brand new resort, the surrounding area is also getting a face lift. The developer is required to pay the city about $1.7 million, to use to make road and public improvements. The money will also let crews move and renovate alleyways through the area.

Eventually, the city said it will get another $1.4 million.  One million of that will pay to extend the boardwalk some 950 feet further north where it will stop just north of the new resort.

I think it absolutely is it's going to be a positive impact for every business along the boardwalk and the further they extend it the better for everyone cause it'll bring more people walking, said Banditos GM Chad Griffin.

Currently the boardwalk stops at Banditos' back patio.  Griffin said no matter where the boardwalk eventually ends up, everyone can take advantage of it because the boardwalk is really about one thing and that is access.

The reason people come here is for the beach so the beach is the star, added Griffin.  Having that access you know being able to walk right on the boardwalk and through our patio to access the beach and the boardwalk is a win win for us.

Construction on both the resort and the boardwalk extension should start in a few months and should both wrap up at the same time to be ready to open in spring 2017.


