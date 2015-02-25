New resort will lead to longer boardwalk in the future

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) -

There is nothing left of what used to be the site of the Palmetto Shores hotel at 17

Avenue North, but pretty soon the empty lot will turn into a major construction zone as crews start building what the city describes as a new, 240-foot-high resort, which will include some type of water park.

New water attraction to open on 17th Avenue North

In addition to a brand new resort, the surrounding area is also getting a face lift. The developer is required to pay the city about $1.7 million, to use to make road and public improvements. The money will also let crews move and renovate alleyways through the area.



Eventually, the city said it will get another $1.4 million. One million of that will pay to extend the boardwalk some 950 feet further north where it will stop just north of the new resort.





“

I think it absolutely is it

'

s going to be a positive impact for every business along the boardwalk and the further they extend it the better for everyone cause it

'

ll bring more people walking,

”

said Banditos GM Chad Griffin.

Currently the boardwalk stops at Banditos

'

back patio. Griffin said no matter where the boardwalk eventually ends up, everyone can take advantage of it because the boardwalk is really about one thing and that is access.







“

The reason people come here is for the beach so the beach is the star,

”

added Griffin.

“

Having that access you know being able to walk right on the boardwalk and through our patio to access the beach and the boardwalk is a win win for us.

”







Construction on both the resort and the boardwalk extension should start in a few months and should both wrap up at the same time to be ready to open in spring 2017.





