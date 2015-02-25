Robeson Community College to host annual book festival with headlining author Terry Irving

LUMBERTON, NC (WMBF) – The annual Book ‘Em North Carolina book festival with feature author Terry Irving, four-time Emmy award-winning TV producer, on Saturday, February 28, 2015.

Irving will talk about the Road from Journalism to Fiction, and will be selling and signing copies of his new book Courier.

Robeson Community College will host the book festival. The event is free and open to public, and will be from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

To request a review copy of Courier and to interview Terry Irving, contact Allen Media Strategies' Erika Schaefer at Erika@allenmediastrategies.com or call (703) 589-8960.

Copyright 2015 WMBF News. All rights reserved.