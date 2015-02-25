Darlington Little League team still accepting players

DARLINGTON, SC (WMBF) – The Darlington Little League is still accepting baseball registrations.

Little league is for ages 3 – 15 as of April 1, 2015.

Registration for 3 – 5 years is $25, and for ages 6 and older is $30.

For more information, contact the Darlington Area Recreation Department at (843)398-4030.

