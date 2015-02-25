CCU to invite children to celebrate Dr. Seuss' birthday

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – Coastal Carolina University is inviting elementary school students to their annual Read Across America celebration of Dr. Seuss' birthday on Friday, February 27.

CCU's student branch of the S.C. Education Association, Kappa Delta Pi, and Team First Book-Horry County are working together on the event to celebrate reading. Other activities will include face painting, arts and crafts, story reading and a viewing of a Dr. Seuss movie.

The event will be in the first floor classrooms at Brittain Hall located at 125 Chanticleer Drive W. on the Conway campus from 6 p.m. to 8 pm. Pizza, drinks, popcorn, and birthday cake will be served to those in attendance, as well each child will receive a free book.

For more information, call Marcie Knox Ellerbee at (843) 349-6441 or email at mlknox@coastal.edu.

