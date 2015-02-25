Website maps your neighborhood's income, rent, poverty and more

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – How much are your neighbors paying for rent? Are you in a high-poverty neighborhood? How many married couples live near you?

A website that clearly maps a wealth of data from the U.S. Census can answer these questions and more, and has been called “the most depressing version of Google Maps.”

RichBlocksPoorBlocks.com can visualize data such as median income, median rent, poverty rate, percent of households with married families, and much more, for virtually any neighborhood, zip code, and county in the country.

Created by Chris Persaud, the site culls data from a five-year span of the American Community Survey, taken by the U.S. Census.

Check out some maps of the Grand Strand in the slideshow above (mobile users, tap here to view), and play around with the website yourself here: http://www.richblockspoorblocks.com

