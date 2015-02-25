HCPD: Suspect in custody after vehicle, foot chase ends near Tanger Outlets

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Horry County police took a suspected criminal in custody after he led police on a vehicle chase on Wednesday, crashed into a ditch near the Tanger Outlets off Highway 501, and attempted to flee on foot, according to an officer at the scene.

The brief vehicle chase started at about 12:40 p.m. Wednesday. According to the Horry County Police report, an officer attempted a traffic stop on the vehicle, because the vehicle was involved in a breaking and entering case from days prior, and to check the validity of the insurance due to the paper dealer tags.

The arrestee, later identified as 19-year-old Rashaun Trevon Marquis Page, attempted to elude police by driving through the Tanger Outlet parking lot, the report states. The suspect's vehicle crashed into a ditch near Hospitality Lane and Waccamaw Boulevard, according to an HCPD officer on scene. Page then got out and tried to run into a wooded area near the Tanger Outlets.

Officers apprehended Page and took him into custody. After he was medically cleared at a local hospital, he was taken to the Horry County Detention Center, where warrants were issued for failure to stop for a blue light, resisting arrest, and possession of a stolen vehicle. According to the police report, holds are also still active for the Conway Police Department.

