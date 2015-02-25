Darlington Police Department warns business owners about check fraud

DARLINGTON, SC (WMBF) - Darlington Police Department took to Facebook to warn business owners about check fraud.

Wednesday, the police department issued a statement on their social media page saying, “If you are receiving payments from customers in the form of checks through the mail please make sure that it is a secure location like a post office box.” DPD said owners should take caution because criminals can get the checks out of the mail, make forgeries and try to cash them on the customer's account.

Copyright 2015 WMBF News. All rights reserved.