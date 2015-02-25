SC Department of Transportation prepares for second winter weather event

The South Carolina Department of Transportation is preparing for the second winter weather event of the week.

Forecasters predict that this storm should produce accumulations of precipitation across the Upstate and Pee Dee regions of SC. According to SCDOT, “maintenance units in these regions started their crews on 12-hour rotating shifts early Wednesday morning.” Officials say crews are prepared to begin pre-treating bridges, sections of interstate highways and primary routes as the weather develops.

crews in the lowcountry have been deployed to assist in clearing roads in the Upstate.

SCDOT says their mission is to focus on interstate highways, some primary routes, and select highways that lead to

and emergency facilities.

crews have been fully restocked with salt, sand, brine and other materials used in de-icing operations.

Motorists are urged to use caution during icy conditions to ensure safety.