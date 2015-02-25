Police: Conway man found in Denny's parking lot died from gunshot wound

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Myrtle Beach police said Thursday that they have determined that the Conway man found behind a Denny's restaurant in Myrtle Beach Wednesday died from a gunshot wound."At this time we are investigating this incident as a homicide. The cause and manner of death will not be released at this time. I will provide more information once it is available," said Lt. Crosby with the Myrtle Beach Police Department on Wednesday.Garrey Sumter, 44, of Conway, was identified by Horry County Coroner Tamara Willard. The department began investigating after officers found Sumter's body in a vehicle in the Denny's parking Wednesday morning, by a woman on her way into work, according to the police report.At around 8:12 a.m., police responded to Denny's on 800 South Kings Highway in regards to an unconscious person, said Crosby. It was revealed that the person in the vehicle was deceased.

At around 4:45 p.m., the Myrtle Beach Police Department said they were investigating the death as a homicide and after waiting through the majority of the day, people who live and work in the area were looking for answers.

"They need to let people in the area know what's going on," Gaile Oliver said. Gaile Oliver lives in the neighborhood right behind Denny's.

"When I went out to get in the car, I seen red lights, you know over towards Denny's, and I turned down, rode by, and I'm like 'Oh lord what's going on?'" Oliver explained. "This guy was standing there and he said they had told them they had found a dead body in the car."

Several surrounding business managers say police have contacted them.

"I just got called from the cops asking if we had video surveillance, they didn't really give any information, but unfortunate to hear something like that happened so close," Andy Hart said.

The distance between where Sumter's body was found and other businesses and homes has neighbors on edge.

"Right here at my house, you know, what in the world is going on, in this world because we've heard so much here lately," Oliver said.

Managers at Shiver Me Pinchers next door say they've seen violence in the past, but this is different. They don't want to fear walking out to the car at night.

The manager at Green Grubbin across the street feels there's not much they can do until they get answers.

"We're here to protect our employees as much as we can. It's sad to see something like that happen out there. I don't, I don't know exactly what happened so we're just going to hope for the best I guess," Hart said.

Neighbors want to know what they are dealing with as well and until then, they plan to play it safe.

"I told them stay inside until we find out what's going on," Oliver said to her family

Neighbors in the area say they did not hear any gun shots or fights over night.

If you know anything about this case you are urged to call the Myrtle Beach Police Department right away at 843-918-1300.