Wanted Charleston County man surrenders to police following Georgetown shooting

GEORGETOWN SC, (WMBF) - A Charleston County man surrendered to authorities following a shooting that occurred at TJ's Lounge in Georgetown.

Shawan Mercer, 29, of McClellanville turned himself into the Georgetown Police Department Tuesday.

The shooting occurred on Thursday, February 19. According to officials, Mercer fired several shots in the club, but did not strike anyone. He then led officers on a high speed chase that ended in Charleston County. Officials say Mercer fled on foot after his car crashed into a vacant home on River Road.

Before Mercer surrendered, he was wanted by the Georgetown Police Department for failure to stop for a blue light and siren, possession of a handgun with an obliterated serial number, unlawfully carrying a handgun, discharging a firearm into a structure, unlawfully carrying a firearm onto a premise selling alcohol and driving under suspension. Mercer is being held at the Georgetown County Detention Center.

Officials from the Charleston County Sheriff's Office and the South Carolina Highway Patrol assisted in this investigation.

