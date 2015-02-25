Fire crews extinguish blaze at Econo Lodge Hotel

When crews arrived, there was smoke on the second floor and fire was on one of the units, according to Loeper. (Source: Alexandria Savage).

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Horry County Fire Rescue responded to a fire at a Myrtle Beach hotel Wednesday.

According to HCFR second battalion chief, Thomas Loeper, a sprinkler system was able to contain the blaze until fire crews got to the scene. When crews arrived, there was smoke on the second floor and fire was on one of the units, according to Loeper.

Brian Van Aernem with HCFR reported that the fire started in a second floor bedroom.

Crews were able to extinguish the fire and Loeper said they removed water from the second floor.

One person was transported to Grand Strand Medical Center due to minor burns on her hands. The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue assisted HCFR with this fire.

