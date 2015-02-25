Fabrication company expanding, adding 25 jobs in Latta

A Google Earth image of the location on Academy Street where Expert Machine Fabrication is expected to expand.

LATTA, SC (WMBF) – A fabrication company is investing $2.6 million to expand its operations in Dillon County, and is expected to add 25 more jobs in Latta over the next five years.

Expert Machine & Fabrication, LLC, manufactures products for the housing industry primarily, but also serves the military, manufacturing and electrical industries. In order to meet the increased customer demand, it will relocate to a new, larger facility in Latta, according to a news release from the governor's office.

“Dillon County is quickly becoming a place where businesses grow and people prosper,” said Expert Machine & Fabrication owners Teddie and Elizabeth Williams. ”We are very happy to be a part of the growing Latta community and providing more jobs for its citizens.”

The new 21,000-square-foot facility on Academy Street is nearly triple the size of Expert Machine & Fabrication's current site, according to the news release. The addition of 25 new employees over the next five years will triple its workforce to 36.

“It's exciting to see a local, family-owned company, like Expert Machine & Fabrication, grow after doing business in South Carolina for 15 successful years,” Gov. Nikki Haley said. “The company's decision to invest and create new jobs in Dillon County is a reason to celebrate in the local community, and we look forward to watching them continue to succeed here moving forward.”

The Rural Infrastructure Authorities approved a $75,000 grant for Dillon County to assist with the cost of property improvements.

Hiring for the new positions is expected to begin in early-to-mid-2015, and anyone interested in the open positions should visit the business or call 843-752-0046.

