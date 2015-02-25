Three more suspects land on Horry County Suspect Search list

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - The Horry County Sheriff's Office needs your help locating three more suspects featured on this week's Horry County Suspect Search.

Forty-year-old Robert Hunter is wanted for trespassing and presenting firearms at a person. An Horry County Police report says that on February 11, 2015 officers responded to a residence on University Forest Circle in Conway in reference to a suspect with a gun. Witnesses and the victim told police Hunter had become irate after consuming alcohol. They say he kicked in a door causing damage. Hunter's last known address is on Highway 90 in Conway.

Dominic Johnson, 24, is wanted for failure to appear for criminal domestic violence. The Conway Police report says that in July of 2013 the victim went to the Conway Police Department to report an incident in which Johnson allegedly reached through her driver's side car door when he she was sitting in it and choked her yelling, "I should kill you." Johnson's last known address is on Gasoline Ally in Conway.

Then the final suspect is 24-year-old Christopher Lyons, wanted for failure to appear for shoplifting, receiving stolen goods, and obtaining goods under false pretenses. According to three different Horry County police reports, in November of 2014, Lyons stole an iron from the Garden City Connector Walmart and returned it for store credit. He was identified on security footage and through the driver's license he used to return it. Similar alleged theft incidents happened at that same Walmart in January of 2014. Lyons last lived on Scorpio Lane in Surfside Beach.

