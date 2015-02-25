Teen Mom 2 star arrested for not having driver's license

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – The star of MTV's Teen Mom 2 has been arrested again, this time for not having a driver's license, according to J. Reuben Long Detention Center records.

Jenelle Evans, 23, was booked at 2 p.m. Tuesday by Horry County Police on a no driver's license charge. She was released about two hours later on a $237.50 bond, according to the jail records.

On Wednesday, Jenelle posted two tweets about the arrest:

Soooo the NC DMV suspends my license last month then doesn't tell me?! Niiiiice. Got my license back tho. ?? — Jenelle Evans (@PBandJenelley_1) February 25, 2015

How r u going to suspended my license becuz a seat belt ticket was paid 3 days late back in 2013 ?! — Jenelle Evans (@PBandJenelley_1) February 25, 2015

Evans has been arrested multiple times in the past several years on charges including ?stalking?, ?communicating threats?, violating a domestic violence protection order, and ?breach of peace?.

Evans, originally from a community near Wilmington, was one of the stars of the MTV series “Teen Mom 2,” which chronicled the lives of four teenage mothers. She now lives in Myrtle Beach.

Copyright 2015 WMBF News. All rights reserved.