Teen Mom 2 star arrested for not having driver's license

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – The star of MTV's Teen Mom 2 has been arrested again, this time for not having a driver's license, according to J. Reuben Long Detention Center records.

Jenelle Evans, 23, was booked at 2 p.m. Tuesday by Horry County Police on a no driver's license charge. She was released about two hours later on a $237.50 bond, according to the jail records.

On Wednesday, Jenelle posted two tweets about the arrest:

Evans has been arrested multiple times in the past several years on charges including stalking, communicating threats, violating a domestic violence protection order, and breach of peace

Evans, originally from a community near Wilmington, was one of the stars of the MTV series “Teen Mom 2,” which chronicled the lives of four teenage mothers. She now lives in Myrtle Beach.

