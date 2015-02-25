Report: Victim scares off burglary suspect with car alarm

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – A woman set off her car's alarm to scare off a burglary suspect that she saw in her garage early Tuesday morning, according to a Myrtle Beach Police report.

At about 2:30 a.m., police responded to a call for a burglary on Owens Street, the report states. The victim told police that she woke up to the noise of a suspect opening her garage door, and saw a man in a black hoodie just outside the entrance.

The victim told police she used her car remote and set off her car alarm. The suspect then fled the scene. Police checked the areas surrounding the incident location, but did not locate anyone fitting the description.

The victim said nothing was taken from her garage.

