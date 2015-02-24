Carolina Southern Railroad ordered to pay $103K for stranded cars

GREENVILLE, SC (WMBF) - The inactive railroad company, Carolina Southern, has been ordered to pay more than $100,000 to Norfolk Southern Railway Company for stranded cars and the means to return them.

Norfolk Southern Railway Company filed the civil action Feb. 18, alleging Carolina Southern “made use of a number of Norfolk Southern-owned railcars” since October 2010.

According to the order, in May 2011, the Carolina Southern ceased operations due to deterioration of bridges. Upon its voluntary cease, 31 cars owned by Norfolk Southern “became stranded.”

The federal judge ordered a number of options to the railroad company that stretches from Horry and Marion counties into North Carolina. One of which included returning the cars to Norfolk Southern in good-working order.

