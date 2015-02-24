Jay Jordan unofficially wins House District 63 race

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - House District 63 candidate Jay Jordan has unofficially won the race after polls closed Tuesday.

“I'm still trying to digest it, but it means a lot of people worked really hard. A lot of folks in this room to get our message out and they believe in what we were trying to accomplish. I'm honored and I'm humbled and I'm ready to go work for the people in this district,” Jordan said.

Jordan along with Robbie Hill and Elijah Jones vied for the seat serving Florence County.

All three men are part of the Republican party.

According to the polls, Jordan led with 1,927 votes, followed by Hill. Hill had 1,076 votes totaling more than 30 percent. Jones trailed with 517 votes.

More than 23,000 people are registered to vote within District 63; however, 3,521 voters went to the polls.

Jordan said he looks forward to take this issues of the district to the Statehouse.

“It's working hard for them to make sure that we are competitive economically. It's making sure that we have the best roads, infrastructure schools in South Carolina,” Jordan said.

Votes are expected to be made official Thursday.

The seat opened in December after Kris Crawford resigned.

If a runoff is necessary, that will take place on March 10.

