Myrtle Beach city leaders vote in favor of new water attraction

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Myrtle Beach city leaders voted in favor of a new water attraction at 17th Ave North.

The water attraction is expected to be located underneath a 240-feet high, $40 million-plus oceanfront hotel, said Mark Kruea, city spokesman.

The land, where the new attraction is approved to be built, is where the resort development wanted to create the overhead crosswalk over Ocean Boulevard, Kruea said. Developers pulled the plans for the overhead crosswalk.

The developer will make $1.7 million in public space improvements, including a 950-feet extension of the Myrtle Beach Boardwalk on the north end, according to Kruea.

The hotel will be located at 17th Avenue North and is expected to take two years to construct.

The original plans called for a water attraction to be on the island side of Ocean Boulevard.

