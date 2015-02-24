FSD1 superintendent apologizes for late notice of school closure

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) - Florence School District One is hoping to get the message of school closures out earlier in the future after a late call Tuesday.

When winter weather is in the forecast, FSD1 administrators drive around the area in the early morning hours to see how the buses will fare on the drive to school.

"Of course, we're out at 3, 4, 5 o'clock in the morning and at 3, 4 o'clock in the morning, roads were clear," FSD1 Superintendent Randy Bridges said.

That's why the district first went with a two-hour delay around 6 a.m. The superintendent collects information from other people then makes the final decision alone. On Tuesday, that was the call to close schools.

"That information got pushed out between 8 and 8:15, which may have been a little late and I regret that," Superintendent Bridges said.

He said students could have been waiting for the bus at that point, so the district did send people to check bus stops and tell children school had been canceled.

Superintendent Bridges said in the future, he hopes to get information out as soon as possible.

"Our timing on that just needs to improve and I'm responsible for that, so I'm going to do a better job at that," he said.

He said the number one goal when making decisions regarding weather is the safety of students, faculty and staff, no matter whether or not others agree with the decision.

"As long as after the decision I can say none of our kids, none of our employees and none of our parents got hurt because of the decision that I made as the superintendent," he said.

FSD1 has already announced a two-hour delay for Wednesday.

