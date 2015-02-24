FCSO: Over 1,500 grams of cocaine found on suspects after traffic stop

Mark Demetrious Miller (left) and Treshawn Markeese Jenkins (right) charged with Trafficking in Cocaine (Source: Florence County Detention Center)

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Two men have been arrested after deputies found over 1,500 grams of cocaine in their possession during a traffic stop for a moving violation on I-95 northbound on February 23.

Mark Demetrious Miller, 27, of Loris, SC and Treshawn Markeese Jenkins, 21, of Santee, SC were allegedly found to be in possession of over 1,500 grams of cocaine according to officials.

Both suspects were charged with trafficking in cocaine, and are being held at the Florence County Detention Center on $50,000 surety bonds each.

Copyright 2015 WMBF News. All rights reserved.