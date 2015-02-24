Myrtle Beach NAACP to host Unsung Champion Banquet

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – To recognize the unselfish individuals who go unnoticed for their contributions and work in their community, the Myrtle Beach Branch of the NAACP will host an “Unsung Champion Banquet” on Saturday, February 28, 2015.

Some attendees that have already accepted are councilmen Michael Chestnut, James Bone Crusher Smith, Little River Medical Center, PASOs, and Isaac Bailey Sun New.

The event will be held at Sand Resorts Pacific Ballroom on 201 75th Ave N, Myrtle Beach, SC at 6 p.m.

Ticket cost is $30 per person, and group rates are available as well. The event is open for anyone in the public to attend.

For more information contact Robin Gause at (803) 420-3144 or simplyrobins@hotmail.com.

