Pelicans single-game tickets available Friday

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – The Myrtle Beach Pelicans single-game tickets will be available for purchase beginning this Friday, February 27. Fans will also be able to purchase tickets for Opening Night and July 3rd.

Tickets can be purchased online at MyrtleBeachPelicans.com. For fans who wish to purchase tickets in person, the box office will be open on Thursday, March 5 at 5 p.m. when the Pelicans will host their third annual Ticket Kick-off Event.

The Myrtle Beach Pelicans Travel Baseball Club will play an exhibition game at TicketReturn.Com Field, and the event will also feature Swings for Charity to benefit Grand Strand Miracle Leagues.

The Ticket Kick-off Event is free and gates will open at 4:30 p.m. The exhibition game will allow for members of the Junior Pelicans to get a big league experience. The game will include between inning contests, walk-up music, video board headshots, and more. The game will approximately run from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Following the game, fans will be able to take batting practice on field in exchange for donations that go to the Grand Strand Miracle Leagues. For a $10 donation fans will be able to take 10 swings from behind home plate. All process will go directly to Grand Strand Miracle Leagues.

Limited concession stands will be available throughout the whole event and will include $1 Bud and Bud Light draft beers.

The event will broadcast live on Digity's WRNN 1450 AM ESPN Myrtle Beach, and Pelicans radio broadcaster Nathan Barnett will call the game and talk to a a variety of guests. 

For more information on tickets to see the Pelicans in 2015, please call (843) 918-6000, email info@myrtlebeachpelicans.com, or visit www.MyrtleBeachPelicans.com.

